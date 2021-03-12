Weigh-In-Motion System Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Weigh-In-Motion System Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Weigh-In-Motion System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Weigh-In-Motion System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global weigh-in-motion system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.91% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in smart cities and increasing usage of sensors and technologies in different surfaces are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market

Weigh-in-motion devices are designed to locate and track axle weights and gross weights as vehicles drive across a measuring site. WIM systems can assess vehicles driving at low or average traffic speeds and do not allow the vehicle to stop. They have the ability to improve roadway safety, prevent road surface damages, and decrease accident risk. They are also used for weight- based toll collection.

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives toward intelligent transportation system will enhance the market growth

Low cost of the weight in motion devices acts as a market driver

Rising traffic congestion will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Growing demand for commercial transportation is another factor contributing towards the demand of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardized & uniform technologies will hamper the market growth

High investment cost can impede the growth of this market

Restrictive deployment condition for non-intrusive sensors will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market

By Vehicle Speed

Low- Speed

High- Speed

By Type

In- Road System

Weigh Bridge System

Onboard System

By Function

Vehicle Profiling

Axle Counting

Weight Enforcement

Weight-Based Toll Collection

Traffic Data Collection

By Component

Hardware, Software

Sensor Array

Control & Measurement Systems

Processing & Reporting Systems

Support Devices & Infrastructure

By Installation

Weigh Bridge System

Onboard System

Pavement/In-Road System

By End- User

Roadways

Railways

Ports & Logistic Hubs

Process Industries

Aviation

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Thermal Sensor

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Kistler Group announced that they have received approval from Czech Metrology Institute (CMI) for their KiTraffic which will be used to prevent road damage. The model is based on Kistler’s Weigh in Motion (WIM) software and allows overloaded trucks to be tracked. This will allow the company to provide a full high-speed WIM program to the authorities which is built on the company’s expertise in measurement engineering

In February 2017, ANSYS, Inc announced the launch of their Trakblaze Suite of Mining and Rail Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) and Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Solutions. These include fixed or static and dynamic WIM scales such as WIM road truck solutions for Force1, Titan and Truckmate; the Mobile Train Weighe (MTW); the Force2 and Force4 WIM mine dumper or hauler solutions and the Infinity Rail WIM solutions. They have partnered with Trakblaze Global which is helping the company to support these leading edge technologies

Competitive Analysis:

Global weigh-in-motion system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weigh-in-motion system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Q-Free; METTLER TOLEDO; Avery India Ltd.; TE Connectivity; International Road Dynamics Inc.; Kistler Group; TransCore; EFKON; Intercomp’s Worldwide Headquarters; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company.; General Electrodynamics Corporation; CROSS Zlin, a.s.; KEMEK; Traffic Data Systems GmbH; Essae Digitronics Exports.; Roadsys, Inc; Ashbee Systems Pvt Ltd; among others.

The Weigh-In-Motion System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Weigh-In-Motion System market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Weigh-In-Motion System market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Weigh-In-Motion System market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Weigh-In-Motion System. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

