VoIP Software Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The major reasons behind the prosperity of the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) software market is the growing demand for the software from small and medium enterprises (SME) and increasing focus of companies on improving their productivity. In 2019, the market generated a revenue of $15,114.3 million, which is expected to surge to $30,441.5 million by 2025, at a 13.4% CAGR during 2020–2025 (forecast period).

VoIP sends multimedia and communication data over the internet, instead of conventional phone lines. Managed private branch exchange (managed PBX), session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, and hosted private branch exchange (hosted PBX) are the three categories, when the market is segmented by technology.

Among these, SIP trunking held the largest share in 2019, as it supports on-premises public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity, which results in its high demand. Apart from this, the adoption of hosted PBX is also significant, with companies preferring it over managed PBX. As it is cloud based, it reduces the need for expensive information technology (IT) infrastructure.

