Voice Assistant Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario

The primary factors driving the growth of the voice assistant market are the increasing demand for the technology in contact centers and surging requirement for an improved customer experience. From $1,723.6 million in 2019, the market revenue is expected to increase to $26,872.6 million in 2030, at a 29.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

A voice assistant processes people’s spoken commands, with the help of voice recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and speech analytics. The increasing focus to provide enhanced customer experience is itself a key voice assistant market driver, with companies rapidly using this technology to better engage with customers and potentially drive revenues and build brand loyalty.

The component segmentation of the market consists of the service and solution bifurcations. Of these, solutions held the larger revenue share during the historical period (2014–2019), as several industries, including automotive, BFSI, retail, and healthcare, are procuring such solutions to make the experience of their customers better.

