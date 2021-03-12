Vitamin K Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| Nexeo Solutions, Kyowa Hakko USA, BASF SE, DSM, Stason Pharmaceuticals

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the vitamin K report are Nexeo Solutions, Kyowa Hakko USA, BASF SE, DSM, Stason Pharmaceuticals, Asiamerica Ingredients, Seltzer Chemicals, Pfizer, Inc., Kappa Bioscience, Livealth Biopharma, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, NOW Foods, Country Life (Kikkoman Corporation), Archer Daniels Midland Co., Amway, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Lonza among other domestic and global players.

Vitamin K market is expected to reach USD 1.129 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of coagulation disorders worldwide is the factor for the vitamin K market in the forecast period of 2020 – 2027.

Increasing number of clinical research activities related to development of vitamin K products, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness among consumers regarding availability of commercially feasible vitamin K products, increasing ageing population and increasing application scope in food & beverage and cosmetic industries are some of the factors that will likely to accelerate the growth of vitamin K market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, increasing population along with reducing obesity will further create new opportunities for the vitamin K market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Type (Vitamin K1, Vitamin K2),

Application (Osteoporosis, Vitamin-K Dependent Clotting Factor Deficiency [VKCFD], Dermal Applications, Prothrombin Deficiency, Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding [VKDB]),

Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral),

Mode of Consumption (Pills, Powders, Creams, Liquids)

The countries covered in the vitamin K market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

