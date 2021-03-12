Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc.

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The virtualized evolved packet core market is expected to register a CAGR of 52% over the forecast period (2021-2026).”

Top Leading Companies of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market are Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Affirmed Solutions Inc., Mavenir Inc., ZTE Corporation, Athonet Srl, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telad Networks Ltd., Core Network Dynamics Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

IoT and M2M Expected to Have Significant Growth

– IoT and M2M services segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. vEPC has been deployed in the IoT packet core network by various mobile operators. vEPC solution providers are also preparing NFV solution for IoT cellular network. By implementing the vEPC solution in IoT core network enables, it becomes easy for the operator to bring superior connectivity for M2M devices and explore new services for customers.

– IoT and M2M will be the most significant opportunity for vEPC solution providers in the upcoming years due to the increasing number of deployments done by telecom operators in the North American, APAC, and MEA regions.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

