Veterinary Biologics Market Report In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Immunity is a biological defense mechanism to avoid infection or disease. When the autoimmune system fails, biologic drugs play a vital role in defending against diseases or infections by boosting the immune system. Veterinary biologics are products derived from living organisms and biological processes. These are used to prevent, diagnose, or treat animal diseases and function through an immunological process.

Rise in prevalence of animal diseases, increase in disposable income, focus of major players in the research and development of new vet biologic products to combat new animal diseases are projected to drive demand for veterinary biologics products. Moreover, increase in investments by government bodies and rise in demand for milk, meat, eggs, and fish are the other factors anticipated to propel the global veterinary biologics market during the forecast period.

Global Veterinary Biologics Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

In terms of region, the global veterinary biologics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global veterinary biologics market during the forecast period, owing to increase in concerns about pet health and high cost of products. Favorable government support for the development of new biologic drugs is anticipated to drive the market in Europe. In December 2015, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) funded GBP 5.7 Mn for the development of poultry vaccines to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. A rising trend of zoonotics, mandatory government requirement for immunization of animals, and trend of keeping companion animals are the major factors that drive the veterinary biologics market in Asia Pacific.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Veterinary Biologics Market Report:

Major players operating in the global veterinary biologics market include Zoetis, Inc., Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abaxis, OMEGA, and Hebei Veyong Animal Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

