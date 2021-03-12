Vehicle Analytics Market 2020: Trends, Size, splits by Region & Segment, Historic Growth Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Vehicle Analytics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Vehicle Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Vehicle Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global vehicle analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.04% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to upgradation and advancement in the technologies and improves safety provided by vehicle analytics is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Analytics Market

Vehicle analytics is a technology that enables the manufacturer or users to gatherer the real-time data about the current state of the vehicle as well as driving methods of the driver. It also enables the vehicle counting, brand detection, road condition inspection, tracking, as well as incorrect direction detection. It requires a lot of space for storage of data. It is widely used in small and medium as well as large enterprises. The surging needs for effective transport services is creating a demand for vehicle analytics.

Market Drivers:

The various technological innovations done to enhance fleet maintenance with the help of AI and machine learning is driving market growth

The GPS tracking device and sensors provide the real time data of the users which act as a driving factor for the market

The growing adoption of vehicle telematics is contributing to the growth of the market

The public safety and security concerns have seen growth globally which is boosting the market growth

The IP-based security systems has been in high demand which has contributed to market growth

The unstructured video data has increased in volume which has increase the market growth

Market Restraints:

The limitations arising from network coverage act as restraint in the market growth

The initial setup of the technology requires high investment which hampers the market growth

The increase in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Vehicle Analytics Market

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Warranty Analytics

Traffic Management

Safety And Security Management

Driver and Used Behavior Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Infotainment

Usage-Based Insurance

Road Charging

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services



By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Xevo announced that it has completed its acquisition deal and is now acquired by Lear Corporation. It will enable the combination of user friendly interface with cloud based technology through which a driver can interact with the application using real-time data. This acquisition will expand the Xevo in-vehicle data monetization as well as connected car platforms and it will increase the offering of the company with recurring revenues

In June 2017, Admobilize has entered into a partnership with Smartlink to provide vehicle analytics solutions. They will offer the plug and play unit for vehicle count as well as speed data for customers. This partnership will establish Smartlink as the industry leader through which the company will be able to increase their revenues by acquiring more customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global vehicle analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global vehicle analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vehicle analytics market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, IMS, Inseego Corp, SAP SE, CloudMade, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., AGNIK LLC, ARI Fleet Management Company, Inquiron, HARMAN International, Genetec Inc., INRIX, WEX Inc., Noregon, Xevo, Azuga, PROCON ANALYTICS, The Infinova Group, KEDACOM, Acerta Analytics Solution Inc., 3rd Eye Truck Cameras, NOVATION ANALYTICS and Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The Vehicle Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Analytics market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Vehicle Analytics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Vehicle Analytics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Vehicle Analytics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

