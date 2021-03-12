UV Metallized Caps & Closures Market Growth, Leading Players and Future Scope

P&S Intelligence says that the growing food and beverage industry is to be a key factor to propel the ultraviolet (UV)-metallized caps and closures market from $297.0 million in 2017 to $378.9 million by 2023, at a 4.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This is because UV metallization is widely done on the container and bottle caps and closures used in this industry to guard the metallized layer and mask dents and other imperfections that appear on these components during their manufacturing.

The surging disposable income is also leading to the rising sales of cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, people are becoming increasingly aware of their appearance owing to the deepening penetration of the Western culture via fashion and lifestyle magazines and TV shows and social media. A lot of personal care and cosmetic products, including makeup, nail polishes, shaving creams, and facewashes, come in bottles, cylindrical containers, and tubes; hence, the demand for caps and closures is extremely high in this industry.

In the past, Europe emerged as the largest UV metallized caps & closures market, which is due to the rise in production capacity and production cost optimization by manufacturers by low cost raw material outsourcing. The demand for these caps and closures is rising from countries including Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland. Apart from this, the demand for UV metallized caps & closures is also predicted to increase significantly from the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. This is ascribed to the rising growth in consumer spending on food & beverages and cosmetics in Asian countries.

In conclusion, the requirement for UV metallized caps & closures is growing due to the expansion of the food & beverages industry.