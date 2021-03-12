Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Distribution Transformer Market

Growing Deployment of Smart Grids and Introduction of Innovative Technologies to Boost Market Growth

The power generation sector across the European Union has evolved at a gradual pace over the past couple of decades, due to considerable advancements in technology and growing emphasis on improving efficiency. In addition, mounting environmental concerns pertaining to the efficient use of various resources have compelled the power & energy sector to invest in research & development activities to discover innovative concepts and technologies. The proliferation of cutting-edge power electronics and information & communication technologies is set to play an essential role in the development of the Europe distribution transformer market during the forecast period. Growing deployment of ‘smart grids’ and emergence of such innovative concepts are likely to set the tone for the growth of the Europe distribution transformer market in the upcoming years.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77541

The current evolution of the power sector across the European region introduces a new set of challenges related to the regulation of the various electricity distribution utilities. At present, the European Union has expressed a strong desire to save energy and promote the use of renewable energy resources by curating several programs, including the Intelligent Energy Europe Programme. The residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across Europe are largely focusing on optimizing the use of energy by purchasing distribution transformers at least lifecycle costs. As regulatory norms across the continent continue to tighten the screws regarding energy security and minimizing greenhouse gas emission, the demand for highly efficient and environment-friendly distribution transformers has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years– a trend that is set to continue during the forecast period.

At the back of these factors, the Europe distribution transformer market is set to attain a market value of ~US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2030.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=77541

Cost-effective Solutions to Assist European Countries Attain Objectives

The Intelligent Energy Europe Programme has garnered considerable popularity in the European region. The program encompasses an array of strategies that are aimed toward the development of smart grids and energy distribution– a factor that is expected to provide an impetus to the manufacturing of efficient distribution transformers in the region. Strategies for development and diffusion of Energy-efficient Distribution Transformers (SEEDT) is among the multiple projects that promote and encourage the deployment of distribution transformers that are energy-efficient.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77541

Energy-efficient distribution transformers are high in demand across the European region, as they have proved to be highly profitable for investors. In addition, energy-efficient transformers also play a key role in attaining energy-saving targets set by the European regulatory bodies. The European energy policy has placed energy efficiency as high priority due to which, the Europe distribution transformer market is expected to witness considerable movement in the forthcoming years. The SEEDT includes several proposals that aim to change the regulatory framework for electricity distribution companies, mandatory standards, and labelling.

Governments across the European region are investing resources in the promotion of energy-efficient distribution transformers– another top factor that is projected to increase the demand.

Market Participants to Introduce New Solutions to Strengthen Foothold

Amid ongoing changes in the European energy and power sector, several participants operating in the current market landscape are launching innovative energy-efficient solutions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Several fairs are organized across the continent wherein market participants showcase their latest solutions. Leading participants operating in the Europe distribution transformer market are increasingly focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to develop next-generation distribution transformers.

For instance, in 2018, ABB launched the world’s first digitally integrated power transformer, which is likely to be one of the most groundbreaking innovations in the Europe distribution transformer market. ABB, at the Hanover Fair in 2018, revealed the ABB Ability ™, a power transformer that is equipped with remote monitoring and data analytics technologies. Such innovations are anticipated to improve the reliability and at the same time, enable optimum utilization of various grid assets and power networks.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.