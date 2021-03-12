Underfill Dispenser Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Global Underfill Dispenser Market: Snapshot

Underfill material is a filler, which is used in semiconductor packaging to offer strength, increase the impact resistance, and improve the overall reliability and thermo-mechanical performance. It is used to fill space beneath a die and adhere to its carrier. The proliferation of smart technologies and the subsequently rising demand for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets are the key factors fuelling the demand for underfill dispensers. The demand is forecast to remain comparatively higher across emerging nations, which boast a booming automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Besides this, underfill dispensers are increasingly utilized in the manufacture of wearable and portable devices used in the defense sector. This industry provides ample opportunities for the underfill dispenser market on account of the rising application of wearable devices integrated with underfill dispensers. In addition, the increasing demand for miniaturization of these devices will create lucrative market opportunities.

On the flip side, the high initial investment required for research and development might limit the market’s growth in certain regions. Additionally, several smaller companies are reeling under the pressure of high research and development investment, which could have adverse impact on the overall market. Nevertheless, with the entry of new players, new products are likely to be innovated in the underfill dispenser market. This will in turn create boost the market. The global underfill dispenser market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market’s valuation will reach US$91.19 bn by the end of 2025 from US$42.73 bn in 2016.

Flip Chips Constituted Leading Application Segment by Revenue

The market for underfill dispenser is segmented on the basis of product type and the segments are capillary flow underfill, no flow underfill and molded underfill. Capillary flow underfill accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to do so over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the market of underfill dispenser has been divided into flip chips, ball grid array and chip scale packaging. In this segment, flip chip accounted for the largest market share and is likely to dominate the market. It contributed to over 52.6% of the overall revenue generated by the market in 2016.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominating Overall Market

With respect to region, the market for underfill dispenser is segmented into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Of these, Asia Pacific held the dominant share of 64.4% of the overall market in 2016. Besides the fact that the emerging nations in the region are home to booming consumer electronics and automotive sectors, they also boast a strong defense sector. Countries such as India, China, and Japan allocated increasing funds in the modernization of defense equipment. This provides lucrative growth opportunities for the underfill dispenser market in Asia Pacific.

In the same year, North America held the second leading market share. The rising demand for miniaturization of smart devices and sophisticated industrial infrastructure have been supporting the market’s growth in North America. In Europe, the market will however gain from the increasing penetration of consumer electronics. Germany has emerged as an attractive market for underfill dispensers in Europe.

Considering the aforementioned scenario, a majority of the leading companies are targeting the untapped opportunities across the emerging nations. The report includes profiles of some of these companies such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA(Germany),MKS Instruments, Inc. (the U.S.), Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd (China.), Zmation Inc. (the U.S.), Nordson Corporation(the U.S.),Illinois Tool Works (the U.S.),Master Bond Inc. (the U.S.),Essemtec AG (Switzerland) and Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland).

