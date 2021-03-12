U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers — Johnson & Johnson Services, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma SA

The recent report on “Global U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market”. the report initially introduced the market with elaborate revelations of market definition, classifications, pricing structures as well as raw material sourcing, supply chain alterations as well as production and consumption patterns that effectively determine future growth prognosis in U.S. Psychedelic Drugs market.

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs) )

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others)

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

U.S. psychedelic drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the U.S. psychedelic drugs market.

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute.org, Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC among other players in the U.S. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has published optimistic data sets from JZP-258’s Phase 3 study for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The Phase 3 clinical study data sets will help company to upsurge its market presence as the product is a unique formulation and has 92% less sodium as compared to Xyrem (sodium oxybate).

In March 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. has received the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA) authorization for SPRAVATOTM (esketamine) nasal spray CIII antidepressant for treatment-of resistant depression. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization will help company to lead the market as the product is first new mechanism of action for treatment of major depressive disorder in decades.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size:-

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), psilocybin. Gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) dominates the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is primarily psychedelic drug and falls into this category. For this reason, the gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organisation, others. Hospitals dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to high patient load and most medicines are given under the supervision of a doctor. For this reason, the hospital segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

