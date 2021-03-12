Train Control and Management Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Communication-based Train Control and Management Systems to Remain Enjoying Strong Demand

Positive train control systems, integrated train control systems, and communication-based train control systems have surfaced as the key train control and management systems used across the world. Among these, communication-based systems enjoy a greater demand than other systems and will remain doing so in the near future, thanks to the benefits offered by them, such as the reduced maintenance costs and enhanced interoperability.

The demand for positive train control systems is also expected to increase steadily over the next few years, owing to the rising knowledge about various safety features provided by these control units, such as line speed enforcement, collision avoidance between trains, temporary speed restrictions, and rail worker wayside safety.

Europe to Maintain its Lead Through 2024

The worldwide market for train control and management systems is spread across Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America, among which, Europe has emerged as the leading regional market, thanks to the presence of established train control and management systems manufacturers. Analysts expect this regional market to remain on top over the next few years, progressing at a CAGR of 7.70% between 2016 and 2024.

North America, which surfaced second in the global market in 2015, is expected to retain its position, offering lucrative opportunities for market’s rise, in the years to come. The significant rise in the government expenditure on various high speed rail projects in this region is anticipated to boost North America market for train control and management systems. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness a considerable expansion in its train control and management system market in the near future, owing to the surge in the need for energy efficiency and the reduction in road traffic congestion. The escalating public investment in rail projects and the development of railway infrastructure is also estimated to support this regional market over the coming years.

Some of the leading manufacturers of train control and management systems across the world are Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Strukton Rail, Toshiba Corp., EKE Group, Thales Group, and General Electric.