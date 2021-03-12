Telecom Order Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Telecom order management is a system which is used to streamline and automate the order processing of various telecom services. In addition, it enables various communication service providers to execute different orders rapidly and efficiently during the fulfilment process. Furthermore, various benefits associated with this system such as improved customer relations, improved sales visibility, and efficient order processing are the major factors that increase its adoption in the telecom industry. In addition, this system helps the business providers with various functions such as fulfilling orders in accurate and timely manner, improve savings and efficiency, facilitate a provider’s ability to roll out new services and products efficiently and many others.

Rise in demand for network installations across rural areas and rapid increase in connectivity devices and subscribers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, cost-effective business processes to gain a competitive edge in the industry fuels the growth of the market. However, requirement of highly proficient specialists to manage the telecom order hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of advanced technology such AI, machine learning, and big data and lack of standardization and compatibility issues with the existing systems are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global telecom order management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, network type, product type, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on deployment model the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of network type, the market is segmented into wireline and wireless. As per product type, it is classified into customer order management, service order management and service inventory management. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the telecom order management market analysis include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Comarch SA, and Cerillion. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global telecom order management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global telecom order management market for the period 2019-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Organization

– SMEs

By Network Type

– Wireless

– Wireline

By Product Type

– Customer Order Management

– Service Order Management

– Service Inventory Management

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

– UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Cognizant

– Ericsson

– Fujitsu Limited

– Pegasystems Inc.

– Infosys Limited

– Wipro Limited

– Comarch SA

– Cerillion