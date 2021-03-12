Telecom Analytics Market registering a CAGR of 15.08% during forecast 2026
Telecom Analytics Market estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by forecast 2026
Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence system provided for the betterment of services provided by the various telecommunication organizations. This technology provides valuable information and insights regarding the performance of telecommunication systems with the help of predictive analytics, management of customers, risk forecasting, etc. The implementation of these systems result in better profit ratio, higher customer base reduced risk of frauds.
Global Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in usage of analytical systems and technologies.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the telecom analytics market are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.
Market Drivers:
- Increased demand of solutions resulting in reduction of frauds in the telecom industry
- Need for effective telecom operations and services resulting in lower customer attrition rate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of information and awareness regarding the availability of technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market
- High cost of implementation, integration and maintenance which results in dearth of quality; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation : Global Telecom Analytics Market
By Type
Customer Analytics
Network Analytics
Subscriber Analytics
Location Analytics
Price Analytics
Market Analytics
Service Analytics
By Hardware Type
Servers
Storage
Network Equipment
By Component
Software
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Support & Maintenance
Deployment & Integration
Managed Services
By Application
Customer Management
Sales & Marketing Management
Risk & Compliance Management
Network Management
Workforce Management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Model
Cloud
On-Premises
By Industrial Vertical
IT & Telecommunications
Transportation & Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Defense & Government
Manufacturing
Others
By Geography
North America
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Telecom Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Telecom Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Telecom Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Telecom Analytics market.
