System On Module Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2027

Global system on module market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of aerial imaging in different industries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global System on Module Market

System on Module provides a system function in a single module by integrating digital and analog functions in a single board. These modules are generally used in applications such as embedded systems. Increasing adoption of IoT technologies globally accelerates the growth of system on module market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of IoT technologies globally is spurring the market

Growing demand for Software Defined Radio (SDR) expected to propel the market

Rapid development of self-driving cars in Europe and North America is fuelling the market growth

Growing demand for embedded systems in medical devices is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising price of modules is likely to hinder the market growth

Complexity of x86-based modules is hampering the market

Segmentation: Global System on Module Market

By Product

ARM

x86

Power

By Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, by using 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, AAEON has worked with Intel to deliver strong network platform. AAEON has developed FWS-8600 2U rackmount network appliance as a consequence of this cooperation, which is the company’s most strong network appliance.

In April 2019, At the IoT / M2 M Expo in Tokyo, Avnet, Inc. presented Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at “Japan IT Week 2019.” Company implemented market-ready IoT alternatives in this case that simplify IoT complexities for clients.

Competitive Analysis

Global system on module market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of system on module market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global system on module market are VIA Technologies, Inc., Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., TechNexion, SECO S.p.A, PHYTEC America LLC., National Instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., Kontron S&T AG, EUROTECH, EMAC, Inc., congatec AG, Connect Tech, Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Avnet, Inc. (MSC Technologies), Advantech Co., Ltd., AAEON among others.

The System On Module market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to System On Module market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of System On Module market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new System On Module market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for System On Module. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

