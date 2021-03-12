Synthetic Lubricants Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global synthetic lubricants market was valued at $12.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Lubricants are fluids that are used to reduce the wear & tear of vehicle parts and the overall friction. Lubricants that are produced through chemically modified petroleum components or crude oil are known as synthetic lubricants. Their primary function is to avoid metal-to-metal contact among engines, other vehicle parts, and industrial manufacturing machinery. Demulsibility and corrosion protection properties are the major advantages associated with synthetic lubricants that help extend the overall vehicle life, improve efficiency of the vehicle, and aid in achieving higher productivity.

Globally, among all types of lubricant present in the market, synthetic lubricants have been registering significant growth over the past few years. Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global market include increase in automotive vehicle production and demand, rise in need for vehicle servicing and reconditioning activities, overall economic growth, and growth in the industrial manufacturing output. Furthermore, increase in demand for advanced technologies and better-quality products in the vehicle boosts the demand for synthetic lubricants across the globe. Activities such as repair, maintenance, and renovation of old vehicles are growing, wherein synthetic lubricants is the highly adopted due to low emissions of volatile compounds and relatively thicker layer as compared to traditional mineral oil; thereby, contributing in the global market growth. On the other hand, volatility in the prices of raw material is expected to restrain the global market growth.