Synthetic Biology Market 2020 Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends And Forecast To 2025

The Global Synthetic Biology Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Synthetic Biology market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Synthetic Biology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Synthetic Biology Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amyris Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Precigen Inc (Intrexon Corporation), New England Biolabs Inc., Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Synthetic Genomics Inc..

Key Market Trends

Genome Engineering is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Synthetic Biology Market

Genome engineering has appeared as the most prominent technology utilized in synthetic biotechnology. The researchers expect this technology to continue to lead over the forthcoming years. In addition, other factors, such as advances in CRISPR-toolbox and DNA synthesis technologies, the need for rapid, cheap, multiplex modification of genomes, and ongoing research activities are expected to drive the growth of the genome engineering market during the forecast period. According to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), in 2018 the United States had the largest area of genetically modified crops worldwide, at 75 million hectares, followed by Brazil with 51.3 million hectares.

Hence, with a wide range of applications for genome engineering, many companies are investing in genome engineering, globally, as many government entities are turning toward biomass and climate change.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Synthetic Biology market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Synthetic Biology Market in the Forecast Period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the synthetic biology market due to factors, such as the increasing demand for bio-based products, increased investments in synthetic biology companies, and rising R&D funding for synthetic biology. According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, in North America about 2.69% of gross domestic product (GDP) was spent on research and development (R&D) in 2017. Furthermore, increasing support from the government and private institutions and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also major growth factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

