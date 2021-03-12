Supply Chain Management Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | SAP SE, Oracle, The Descartes Systems Group, Infor, IBM, Manhattan Associates, Logility, Blue Yonder, Korber and more.

Global Supply Chain Management Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global post-COVID-19 SCM market size to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 41.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2020–2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Supply Chain Management Market:

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle (US)

The Descartes Systems Group (Canada)

Infor (US)

IBM (US)

Manhattan Associates (US)

Logility (US)

Kinaxis (Canada)

Blue Yonder (US)

Korber (US)

Coupa Software (US)

Epicor (US)

BluJay Solutions (US)

“Among hardware, RFID tags and readers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

RFID tags help in scanning devices or items to determine their location, contents, manufacturing date, shipping data, and order numbers. RFID plays a major role in inventory management, warehouse management, and the retail sector. In the supply chain, RFID plays a major role in enhancing the visibility from the point of manufacturing throughout the supply chain, and most significantly from the backroom to the floor and ultimately to the exit door.

“Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of SCM in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of SCM in large enterprises.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Due to the presence of more middle-class societies, APAC has more varied customer demands. Approximately 70% of the world’s container traffic passes through ports in APAC. Moreover, most APAC businesses reach their markets through complex supply chains that include many intermediaries, such as trading partners and a variety of different paths to market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.5 Market Scope

1.5.1 Market Segmentation

1.5.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Supply Chain Management Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Supply Chain Management Market: Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue From The Hardware/Software/Services Of Vendors

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustrative Example Of Oracle

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue From Hardware, Software, And Services

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 13 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 14 Startup/Sme Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 15 Global Supply Chain Management Market To Witness A High Growth During The Forecast Period

Figure 16 Leading Segments In The Market In 2020

Figure 17 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Supply Chain Management Market

Figure 18 Increasing Technological Developments To Boost The Adoption Of Supply Chain Management Solutions

4.2 Market, By Service And Deployment Mode

Figure 19 Professional Services Segment And On-Premises Segment To Hold High Market Shares In 2020

4.3 Market, By Region

Figure 20 Asia Pacific To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4.4 Supply Chain Management Market: Investment Scenario

Figure 21 Asia Pacific To Emerge As The Best Markets For Investments Over The Next Five Years

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 22 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Supply Chain Management Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand For Greater Visibility And Transparency In Supply Chain Data And Processes

5.2.1.2 High Growth In Ecommerce

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Supply Chain Management Among Smes

5.2.1.4 Enhancing Business Continuity By Minimizing Potential Failures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Security And Privacy Concerns Among Enterprises

5.2.2.2 Inaccuracies In Data Sets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances In Technologies Are Making Evolution To The Supply Chain Industry

5.2.3.2 Integration Of Ai Capabilities With Scm Offerings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness Of Supply Chain Management Tools

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Technical Expertise

5.2.4.3 Shortage Of Supply And Demand Shocks During Covid-19

5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

Table 3 Covid-19 Impact: Supply Chain Management Market

5.4 Value Chain

Figure 23 Value Chain: Market

5.5 Ecosystem: Supply Chain Management

Figure 24 Ecosystem: Market

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model Of Supply Chain Management Players 2019-2020

Figure 25 2019-2020 Average Selling Price Model Of The Supply Chain Management Market

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Internet Of Things

5.7.2 Big Data

5.7.3 Blockchain

5.7.4 Artificial Intelligence

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 Use Case: Accelerating Global Growth With Efficient And Cost-Effective Ibm Sterling Supply Chain Business Network

5.8.2 Use Case: Oracle Blockchain Platform Cloud

5.8.3 Use Case: Blue Yonder Solution To Integrate Robotics With Warehouse Management

5.8.4 Use Case: Manhattan Supply Chain Commerce Solutions

5.9 Revenue Shift – Yc/Ycc Shift For The Supply Chain Management Market

Figure 26 Yc/Ycc Shift: Market

5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 27 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Market

5.10.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity Of Competition Rivalry

6 Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: Covid-19 Impact

Figure 28 Software Segment To Hold The Largest Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 4 Market Size, By Component, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Market Size, By Component, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Hardware

Figure 29 Barcodes And Barcode Scanners Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 6 Hardware: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Hardware: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Hardware, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Market Size, By Hardware, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Barcodes And Barcode Scanners

Table 10 Barcodes And Barcode Scanners: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Barcodes And Barcode Scanners: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Rfid Tags And Readers

Table 12 Radio-Frequency Identification Tags And Readers: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Radio-Frequency Identification Tags And Readers: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Software

Figure 30 Purchasing Management Software Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 14 Software: Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Software: Market Size, By Type, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Software: Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Purchasing Management Software

Figure 31 Supply Management Software Segment To Hold The Largest Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 18 Purchasing Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Purchasing Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Purchasing Management Software Market Size, By Type, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Purchasing Management Software Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Supply Management Software

Table 22 Supply Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Supply Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.2 Procurement Software

Table 24 Procurement Management Software: Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Procurement Management Software: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.3 Capital Purchasing Software

Table 26 Capital Purchasing Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Capital Purchasing Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.4 Strategic Sourcing Software

Table 28 Strategic Sourcing Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Strategic Sourcing Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.5 Transportation Management Software

Table 30 Transportation Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Transportation Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Inventory Management Software

Figure 32 Order Management Software Segment To Hold The Largest Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 32 Inventory Management Software: Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Inventory Management Software: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Inventory Management Software: Market, By Type, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Inventory Management Software: Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1 Order Management Software

Table 36 Order Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Order Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.2 Warehouse Management Software

Table 38 Warehouse Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Warehouse Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.3 Consignment Management Software

Table 40 Consignment Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Consignment Management Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.4 Demand Planning Software

Table 42 Demand Planning Software Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Demand Planning Software Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Services

Figure 33 Professional Services Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 44 Services: Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Services: Market Size, By Type, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Services: Market Size, By Type, 2019 -2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Professional Services

Table 48 Professional Services: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Professional Services: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Managed Services

Table 50 Managed Services: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Managed Services: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Supply Chain Management Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

Figure 34 On-Premises Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 52 Market Size, By Deployment Mode, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Market Size, By Deployment Mode, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Cloud: Covid-19 Impact

Table 54 Cloud: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Cloud: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.3.2 On-Premises: Covid-19 Impact

Table 56 On-Premises: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 On-Premises: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Supply Chain Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

Figure 35 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

Table 58 Market Size, By Organization Size, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Market Size, By Organization Size, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact

Table 60 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact

Table 62 Large Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Large Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

Table 64 Market Size, By Vertical, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Market Size, By Vertical, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 36 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Vertical Is Estimated To Account For The Largest Market Size In 2020

9.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

9.2.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Covid-19 Impact

Table 66 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Retail And Ecommerce

9.3.1 Retail And Ecommerce: Supply Chain Management Market Drivers

9.3.2 Retail And Ecommerce: Covid-19 Impact

Table 68 Retail And Ecommerce: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Retail And Ecommerce: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

9.4.2 Healthcare: Covid-19 Impact

Table 70 Healthcare: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Healthcare: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Manufacturing: Supply Chain Management Market Drivers

9.5.2 Manufacturing: Covid-19 Impact

Table 72 Manufacturing: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Manufacturing: 9.6 Automotive

9.6.1 Automotive: Market Drivers

9.6.2 Automotive: Covid-19 Impact

Table 74 Automotive: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Automotive: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.7 Transportation And Logistics

9.7.1 Transportation And Logistics: Market Drivers

9.7.2 Transportation And Logistics: Covid-19 Impact

Table 76 Transportation And Logistics: Supply Chain Management Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Transportation And Logistics: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.8 Others

Table 78 Others: Market Size, By Region, 2014–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Others: Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Supply Chain Management Market, By Region

