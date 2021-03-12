Streaming Analytics Market with Emerging Trends and Revenue Estimation By 2027
Global streaming analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand for instant action on business events dynamic and growing deployment of streaming analytics software is the factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Streaming Analytics Market
Streaming analytics operate by enabling organisations to set up real-time data streaming analytics calculations from databases, social media, sensors, devices, websites, and more. For intuitive requirements, streaming analytics provide fast and timely processing along with language inclusion. They are widely used in application predictive asset management, network management & optimization, supply chain management, risk management, sales and marketing and other. They are highly scalable and can be easily handle high event up to 1GB/ second. Streaming analytics is a service based on the cloud and is very cost effective.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing integration of technologies such as IoT, big data and AI are the factor for the market growth
- Rising focus toward real- time accurate forecast will accelerate the market growth
- Growing industrial application boost the growth of this market
- Increasing adoption of advanced analytic tools by SMEs contributes as a factor for this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions will restrain the market growth
- Strict government regulations on data security is another factor hampering the growth of the market
- Low investment returns also impede the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Streaming Analytics Market
By Application
- Fraud Detection
- Sales and Marketing
- Predictive Asset Management
- Risk Management
- Network Management and Optimization
- Location Intelligence
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On- Premises
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Type
- Software
- Services
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Alibaba announced the acquisition of Data Artisans. Data Artisans ‘ platform offers companies with a highly scalable streaming solution that allows them to operate and deploy live information applications so that they can instantly respond to information and create better and quicker company choices. This acquisition will help the company to increase their data processing technologies and will create new platform for the leaders who are into stream processing
- In October 2017, Cisco announced the acquisition of Perspica. This acquisition will help the company to combine the Perspica technology into its AppDynamics product so they can provide network and application analytics & monitoring. This will also provide them ability to process information when it is produced and can speed up the time that end consumers can gain insight from the information
Competitive Analysis
Global streaming analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of streaming analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global streaming analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP ERP, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Streamanalytix., Striim, Inc., WSO2, Informatica, SQLstream, Inc., EsperTech Inc, INETCO Systems Ltd, Axonize, Vitria, Striim, Inc., EVAM, Zoomdata, Adamos GmbH among others.
The Streaming Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Streaming Analytics market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Streaming Analytics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Streaming Analytics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Streaming Analytics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
