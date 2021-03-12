Straw Board Packaging Market Future Growth, Key Player Analysis and Forecast 2030

Straw Board Packaging refers to a method of packaging that is made with straw pulp to protect and transport a diverse range of products with efficiency. The adoption of straw board packaging is rapidly growing due to its various advantages, such as, biodegradability, light-weight and recyclability. Furthermore, straw board packaging consists of more than 80% of recycled content along with additional fresh pulp obtained from the sustainably managed forests. The rising awareness about environment among consumers is expected to boost the demand for straw board packaging in the upcoming time.

Straw Board Packaging Market – Dynamics

Drivers:

Straw boards are made of 100% high quality natural food grain straw, comprised of agricultural fibres which are left-over after harvests, by-product that is usually disposed of. The eco-friendly straw board packaging solution is fireproof and sometimes it works as a moisture resistant product too. These above mentioned factors are playing major roles in augmenting the straw board packaging market in the industry.

Restraints:

If not built properly, it is possible to end up with gaps between the straws. This can create thermal breakpoint can cause harm to the energy efficiency, and could allow damage to the respective product. Straw board packaging can also be a lung irritant. Furthermore, without proper maintenance, the packaging can quickly degrade and these factors might hinder the growth of straw board packaging market’s growth.

Opportunities:

Rising concern about the environment

Nowadays people are suffering from different diseases caused by environmental pollution. This is resulting in spreading knowledge about the importance of a healthy environment which in turn forcing people to use biodegradable products more. The rising concern about environment is creating new opportunities for straw boards as packaging solution in the market. Moreover, various government rules and regulations implemented in various regions are helping the straw board packaging market to grow at a rapid speed.

Low-Embodied Energy and biodegradability

It doesn’t take much energy to grow and process straw. Apart from sunlight during the growth phase, the only other energy that is required at the time of transportation of straw boards. .

Trend of Biodegradable Products

New trend of using various biodegradable packaging solution especially in household is creating opportunities for straw board packaging market to grow higher.

Straw Board Packaging Market – COVID 19 Impact

Owing to Covid-19 the capacities and financial conditions of straw board packaging manufacturers have witness a shrink in their revenue. This pandemic has caused a widespread health catastrophe, which is badly affecting the financial markets of major countries and the end-use industries for straw board packaging. The overall longstanding effect of Covid-19 on the straw board packaging market is anticipated to depend upon various aspects such as global spread and period of the pandemic, the activities taken by several government authorities globally in response to the epidemic, and the harshness of the disease.

Controlled by China and the U.K. respectively, global straw board packaging sales will remain focused in Asia and Europe. It is anticipated that there will be a lucrative profit in Germany and India, and this growth potential has been attributed to the booming beverage sector and rapid construction of building expansion in these countries. The growth of foodservice industry will particularly account for the sustained consumption of straw boards in the economies of Middle East & Africa.

Straw Board Packaging Market – Key Players