Stem Cell Assay Market Forecast to 2024 Explored in Latest Research

Regenerative medicine has emerged as new paradigm in human health. It has the potential to resolve unmet medical needs. Rapid growth in the interdisciplinary field of regenerative medicine is altering the health care domain by converting fundamental science into a variety of regenerative technologies.

Stem cell is an undifferentiated mass of cell that has the ability to divide indefinite times. It can be further differentiated into specialized cells such as blood cells, skin cells, neurons, heart cells, chondrocytes, and osteocytes under specific conditions. Unspecialized nature, self-renewal capability, and dedifferentiation are the unique features of stem cells. Thus, these cells are useful in different applications in pharmaceutical research and medical fields. Stem cell research has grown significantly since 1978, when stem cells were discovered in human cord blood.

Incidence of cancer is increasing across the globe due to the rise in aging population and changing lifestyle habits. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for anticancer drugs and therapies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed around the globe in 2012 and around 19.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed each year by 2025. Rise in incidences of chronic diseases is boosting the demand for research, making stem cells a highly preferred system for drug discovery due to its self-renewal capability and unspecialized nature.

Over the last decade, the application of cell-based assays has increased at a rapid pace among research institutes and pharmaceutical industries. This was primarily ascribed to the ethical issues associated with the use of animals for clinical trials. Furthermore, rise in approvals of clinical trials for stem cells based therapy, increase in funds from government organizations, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the stem cell assay market.

But, human embryonic stem cells, which are derived from inner cell mass of blastocyst are currently high on the political issues ethical concerns in many countries hampering the growth of the market. Additionally, lack of required infrastructure in developing countries and high cost associated with products are some of the factors restraining the stem cell assay market. Evolution of new therapies and low regulatory frameworks in emerging regions are expected to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The global stem cell assay market has been segmented based on product, assay type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market for stem cell assay has been divided into human embryonic stem cell kits and adult stem cell kits. The adult stem cell kits segment is further divided into induced pluripotent stem cells kits, hematopoietic stem cell kits, mesenchymal stem cell kits, umbilical cord stem cell kits, and others. The adult stem cell kits segment is expected to account for the prominent share of the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period, led by the rise in product innovation activities and increasing focus on drug screening by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Based on assay, the global stem cell assay market has been segregated into viability or cytotoxicity assay, cell identification assay, proliferation assay, differentiation assay, apoptosis assay, isolation & purification assay, and functional assay. Among these, the viability or cytotoxicity assay segment is anticipated to constitute key share of the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period, as cytotoxicity is an unavoidable stage during research.

In terms of application, the global stem cell assay market has been segmented into drug discovery & development, regenerative medicine & therapy development, and clinical research. The regenerative medicine & therapy development segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in incidence of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cancer diseases. This is anticipated to augment the focus on the development of new therapies and innovative drugs. Evolution of new therapies is estimated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the stem cell assay market during the forecast period.

Based in end-user, the global stem cell assay market has been segregated into government research institutes, private research institutes, and industry research. The industry research segment is projected to account for the major share of the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period. Growth in adoption of stem cell assays for drug screening process and testing is likely to drive the segment in the near future.

In terms of geography, the global stem cell assay market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global stem cell assay market during the forecast period. Governmental initiatives for stem cell based research in North America are anticipated to boost the stem cell assay market in the region. The stem cell assay market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace; it is projected to overtake Europe in the near future. Development in the clinical research field and rise in patient pool are projected to augment the adoption of stem cell assay in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the stem cell assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, GE Healthcare, Cellular Dynamics International Inc., Hemogenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Cell Biolabs Inc.

