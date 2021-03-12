SRAM and ROM Design IP Market 2021 Elite Players- Xilinx Inc., Dolphin Technology Inc., Arm Holdings, TekStart LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global SRAM and ROM Design IP Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global SRAM and ROM Design IP investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global SRAM Design IP market was valued at USD 192.96 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 198.95 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 0.87% and the global ROM Design IP market was valued at USD 43.32 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 45.80 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.29%, during the period of 2020-2025.

The Global SRAM and ROM Design IP market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Xilinx Inc., Dolphin Technology Inc., Arm Holdings, TekStart LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Surecore Ltd., eMemory Technology, Inc., Everspin Technologies, Inc., Synopsys Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., TDK Corporation, Dolphin Design SAS, Verisilicon Holdings Co. Ltd., Mentor Graphics Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– In May 2020 – Mentor Graphics Corporation announced that it has achieved certification for a broad array of Mentor integrated circuit (IC) design tools for TSMCs industry-leading N5 and N6 process technologies. In addition, Mentors collaboration with TSMC has extended to advanced packaging technology, further leveraging Mentors Calibre platform 3DSTACK packaging technology to support TSMCs advanced packaging platforms.

– In March 2020 – Everspin Technologies Inc. amended its spin-transfer torque (STT-MRAM) joint development agreement (JDA) with GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), a specialty foundry. Everspin and GF were partners on 40-nm, 28-nm, and 22-nm STT-MRAM development and manufacturing processes. They updated their agreement to set the terms for a future project, on an advanced 12-nm FinFET MRAM solution.

Market Overview:

– Fast data volume growth and increasing preference for online content have encouraged storage producers to innovate continually. The demand for electronics components in the consumer electronics segment and microcontrollers, embedded systems, programable devices, and application-specific ICs in the industrial and scientific sector, automotive industry, continues to escalate the SRAM market.

– SRAM vendors are investing significantly to develop more efficient forms of SRAM technologies. For instance, OEM manufacturers are integrating more compact types of technologies in their product offerings and demanding small SRAM modules for their respective product offerings. For instance, as of December 2019, the Vision FPGA System on Module (SoM) by TinyVision.ai offered low-power computer vision and on-device machine learning in a compact package. The board is based upon Lattice iCE40UP5k FPGA, with 4Mb qSPI flash and 64Mb qSPI SRAM.

– ROM type of semiconductor memory technology is mainly used for storing programs and data that must survive even if a computer or processor is powered down. In recent years, the ROM memory is being increasingly replaced by flash memory. In general, maximum ROM memory capacity is lagging behind the flash memory (4-8 times), and in many of the original applications, ROM is replaced by flash memory, which experienced a significantly high growth in both capacity and market volume.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand For Enterprise Storage Applications to Drive the Growth for MRAM

– Enterprise storage is witnessing significant growth in demand, due to the rise in IoT, AI, and big data applications. The introduction of advanced wireless networks, such as 5G, is expected to further increase the demand in the data center as well as the edge. The current enterprise storage hardware market is dominated by prominent vendors, such as HPE, Dell EMC, and NetApp, which sell traditional storage arrays, along with all-flash options, software-defined solutions (SDS), and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

– Businesses are expected to register double-digit growth in the next two years, and by 2022, an additional 20% of the companies plan to use cloud storage infrastructure, due to an increase in the demand for high-capacity hard disk drives, all-flash storage, and cloud services, according to Spiceworks. A large share of the enterprise storage demand is driven by cloud storage, and the adoption of cloud storage in the enterprise sector is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. According to Spiceworks, about 39% of the businesses use cloud storage infrastructure and over 20% of the enterprises plan to do so by 2022.

– As the price of all-flash storage is falling, the demand for high-performance solutions is increasing. Currently, about 18% of the enterprises use all-flash storage arrays, and in addition, 14% are planning to move to the all-flash array.

