Sports – Energy Drinks Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sports and energy drinks market are PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull Monster Energy Company, T.C. Pharma tsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Rockstar Inc, Abbott, Acrtic, Beverage Company International INC, Britvic PLC, Champion Performance, AJE, Cloud 9 Energy Drink Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd, D’Angelo Brands Inc, Frucor Suntory, The Kraft Heinz Company, Big Red, AriZona, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing, LLC are few among others.

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.

Sports & energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.

By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),,

Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery),

Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm),

Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing)

The SPORTS – ENERGY DRINKS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Zydus Wellness has acquired Heinz India Business, and It will now own brands like Complan, Glucon-D. It would bring the brands like Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee in its Ghee. Glucon D, is the leader of the drinks segment in India. With the acquisition, Zydus Wellness would continue to be a leading player in the wellness domain. It would lever the strengths of the legacy brands and its capabilities to merge science and innovation, driving value for consumers and stakeholders.

In June 2018, All Market Inc. (AMI), the parent company of coconut water maker Vita Coco, acquires Runa, an organic energy drink brand made with the guayusa leaf (a plant which is native to the Amazon Rainforest). AMI with this acquisition has entered into the natural energy drinks market. This is a huge opportunity for Runa that’s working well in natural [retail] and that can be slightly repositioned and developed really well in conventional channels, increasing the sale of its natural energy drinks globally.

