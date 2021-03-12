Solar Thermal Market 2021 Insights and Industry Outlook- Sunrain, Greenonetec Solarindustrie GmbH, HTP Comfort Solutions LLC

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Solar Thermal Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Solar Thermal investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global solar thermal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over the period of 2020 – 2025.

The Solar Thermal market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Sunrain, Greenonetec Solarindustrie GmbH, BTE solar Co.,Ltd, LINUO RITTER INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD., Photon Energy Systems Limited (Photon), HTP Comfort Solutions LLC, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Alternate Energy Technologies, LLC., Aalborg CSP A/S Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

– The space heating application segment held the major market share in 2019, and it is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– Advancements in solar thermal technologies and collector materials are expected to create a significant amount of opportunities for the players involved in the market in the near future.

– Asia-Pacific has dominated the solar thermal market, with the majority of the demand coming from China and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends:

Space Heating Application to Dominate the Market

– Solar space heating uses solar thermal energy to heat the space inside a building. Heating with solar energy can help lower the heating bills and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels such as oil, propane, and natural gas.

– In 2019, space heating applications accounted for more than 50% of the solar thermal installations across the globe. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

– Solar air heating systems are majorly used in North America, Australia, Japan in various applications like residential buildings, schools, municipalities, military, and commercial buildings.

– Solar air heaters are also used in agricultural applications primarily for drying agricultural goods, timber, coffee, and herbs as well as for wood chip drying.

– Factors such as increasing demand for cleaner alternatives for conventional space heating systems along with supporting government policies are expected to drive the solar thermal market in space heating application during the forecast period.

