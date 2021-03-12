Smart Locks Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Deadbolts to Remain Ahead in Terms of Overall Demand

Smart locks have started finding increased usage and adoption in residential, commercial, government, and industrial establishments. While all these are considered to be lucrative end-use areas for the global smart locks market, the segment of commercial establishments is expected to remain the most lucrative in the next few years. The vast rise in crime rate across the globe in the past years has remained imperative for the increased adoption of smart locks in the commercial sector and is likely to remain the key factor pushing ahead the adoption of smart locks in commercial settings in the next few years as well.

Of the key varieties of products available in the global smart locks market, the segments of deadbolts and lever/knobs are currently witnessing the most demand. Of these again, the segment of deadbolts accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, thanks to factors such as the low cost of installation and high durability of these products.

Developed Economies to Continue to Spell Growth for Market

Geographically, the report presents an overview of the growth prospects of the market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report states that the smart locks market is currently dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe, with the latter trailing the former in 2015. The North America market accounted for a significant 33.6% of the overall market.

It is however estimated that the technology and infrastructure required for large-scale use of smart locks will eventually become more accessible and economical for developing economies such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India, driving the Asia Pacific market for smart locks. As a result, the demand and uptake of smart locks in these regions will also rise at a promising pace over the report’s forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global smart locks market are Panasonic Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Schlage, Apigy Inc., Vivint Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Havenlock Inc., Home Inc., and Kwikset.