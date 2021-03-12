Smart Grid Security Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2025

Application Security Segment to Progress at Maximum Pace due to their Ability to Prevent Security Breaches

The global market for smart grid security can be segmented based on the type of security into application security, database security, network security, and endpoint security. Of them, the network security of smart grid security holds most of the share in the market. The segment is expected to make good progress in the next couple of years too. Network security includes approaches and practices to monitor and prevent unauthorized access, modification, misuse or denial of a network accessible resources and computer network.

The application security segment, on the other hand, is predicted to clock maximum growth. Application security entails steps taken to improve security of an application regularly by uncovering and tackling security issues and also preventing them.

Technological Progress in Energy and Power Industry to Stoke Maximum Growth in Asia Pacific

From a geographical standpoint, the global smart grid security market is being led by North America, which currently holds maximum share and is slated to expand at a healthy clip in the next couple of years. In 2016, the North America market accounted for a share of 38.7% in the global smart grid security market. Technological progress is one of the key drivers of growth in the region which has resulted in a shift toward digitalization of grid systems, especially for commercial usage. The U.S., in North America, holds dominant share.

Europe, powered by the U.K, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe, trails North America vis-à-vis market share in the global smart grid security market. Growing technological progress in the grid systems and security systems is spurring market growth in the region. In terms of growth rate, however, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass all other regions by registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025. This is mainly on account of the swift technological developments in the energy and power industry across different countries, especially India, China, and Japan.

Some of the prominent participants in the global smart grid security market are Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems Plc., N-Dimension Solutions Inc., and AlertEnterprise Inc.