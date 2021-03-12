Smart Grid Data Analytics Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Siemens AG, Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Grid Data Analytics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Grid Data Analytics investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The smart grid data analytics market was valued at USD 1451.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 2943.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.76%, during the period of 2020-2025.

The Smart Grid Data Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Siemens AG, Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Tantalus System Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Uplight Inc., Landis & Gyr Group AG, Uptake Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Corporation, Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc.) Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– Oct 2019 – Uptake partnered with Symboticware to provide mining companies with an end-to-end, integrated AI, and data science solution to increase the productivity of mobile mining equipment. The joint solution combines Symboticware’s SymBot device, which provides comprehensive data capture from mining fleets, and Uptake’s Asset Performance Management (APM) software, Asset IO, which applies AI to surface predictive insights from the data.

– Jan 2020 – Itron Inc. signed a contract with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to improve grid awareness and reduce operating costs. Through this partnership, LADWP may deploy Itrons Industrial IoT network and Distribution Automation (DA) solution, with the aim of modernizing its grid.

Market Overview:

– Growing investment in smart grid projects has been driving the market studied. According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the world electricity demand is anticipated to increase by nearly 80% between 2012 and 2040. Expansion, modernization, and decentralization of the electricity infrastructure for improved resiliency are the planned investments from organizations. The power grid infrastructure has been progressively becoming more digitized and connected, thereby, ensuring the reliable and secure flow of critical digital communications. Moreover, various projects have begun to take place across the Indian subcontinent, aimed at removing issues faced by the population regarding electricity.

Key Market Trends:

Metering Solution is Expected to Hold Significant Market Growth

– The increasing smart grid investments and the surge in the rate of integration of renewable sources of power generation to the existing grids, along with increasing R&D refurbishment activities in developed economies, are expected to support the growth of the global smart metering analytics market.

– The continually evolving government framework and policies have been increasing the rate of installations in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Countries, such as China and the United States, have witnessed a high-scale deployment of smart meters, mainly due to the continuous support from the respective governments. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for analytic solutions to handle the vast data from these smart meters.

– The Private US-based utility companies, such as ConEd and Duke, have been witnessing significant growth in smart meter deployments. This is evident by the fact that smart meters deployed by utilities in the United States reached about 98 million at the end of 2019 and will reach 107 million by the end of 2020 (Edison Foundation Institute for Electric Innovation Estimates).

