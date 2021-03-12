SIP Trunking Services Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2021-2027
SIP Trunking services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on SIP trunking services market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
The reduced TCO, rising adoption of cloud and UC and ease of integration with PBX systems are the factors driving the growth of the SIP trunking services market. Security and privacy concerns and increasing concerns over QOS are the factors restraining the growth of the SIP trunking services market.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the SIP Trunking Services market including:
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the SIP Trunking Services market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the SIP Trunking Services market segments and regions. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc., One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of SIP Trunking Services industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.
Segmentation: Global SIP Trunking Services Market
Global SIP Trunking Services Market, By Type (On-premise, Hosted), Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 SIP Trunking Services Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global SIP Trunking Services Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 SIP Trunking Services Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 SIP Trunking Services Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global SIP Trunking Services Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global SIP Trunking Services Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global SIP Trunking Services Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global SIP Trunking Services Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 SIP Trunking Services Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
