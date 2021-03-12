Silicon on Insulator Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

On the basis of product, radio-frequency front-end module (RF FEM) is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of 5G development projects in several countries, such as Japan, Qatar, Mexico, the U.S., China, and South Korea. This will result in the growing demand for SOI-based wafers, which will further drive the market.

In terms of wafer type, the FD-SOI category is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period in the SOI market. Other key factors driving the growth of this category include the type’s relatively high performance with the integration of RF functionality and higher cost-efficiency as compared to bulk complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor and fin field-effect transistor.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=silicon-on-insulator-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the silicone on insulator market