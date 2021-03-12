Self-Service BI Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Self-service business intelligence (BI) is a set of tools that includes analytics algorithms and accumulates business data to provide insights on dashboards in graphical format such as graphs. Proliferation of data analytics has led to high adoption of self-service BI tools as they allow businesses to promote collaboration across multiple divisions and to utilize ad hoc querying systems for visualizations. The adoption of self-service BI tools is primarily observed in government, IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare industry verticals as the need for faster data insights increased among these industries.

Rise in need to modernize business report analysis and modeling of data initiated the transition from complex BI tools to self-service BI tools. As self-service BI software has gained high momentum among various businesses such as sales, marketing, operations, finance, and human resource the market is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years. This is attributed to self-service BI ability to provide detailed competitive analysis and ease of implementation of BI services for non-technical staff. However, high initial investments required for implementation of self-service BI applications is a major restraining factor of the global market which is expected to hinder the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, proliferation of self-service analytics tools among small and medium scale enterprises is an opportunistic factor of the market.

The self-service BI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand. On the basis of application, it is divided into sales & marketing, customer engagement & analysis, fraud & security, management, risk & compliance management, predictive asset maintenance, operations management, supply chain management & procurement, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, telecom & IT, government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the self-service BI market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global self-service BI market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global self-service BI industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global self-service BI market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premises

– On-demand

By Application

– Sales & Marketing

– Customer Engagement & Analysis

– Fraud & Security Management

– Risk & Compliance Management

– Predictive Asset Maintenance

– Operations Management

– Supply Chain Management & Procurement

– Others

By Industry vertical

– BFSI

– Retail & e-Commerce

– Telecom & IT

– Government & Defense

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

