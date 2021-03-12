Security as a Service Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis

Since the last few years, a majority of businesses are shifting to cloud computing and cloud-based solutions, mainly on account of the fact that the adoption of cloud-based solutions results in considerable cost savings as cloud doesn’t require any physical dedicated information technology (IT) professionals and infrastructure for efficient performance and maintenance.

Moreover, cloud allows the users to access their data securely from anywhere in the world. The other major factor contributing to the surging adoption of security as a service is the rising number of stringent government regulations and policies pertaining to data security, in several countries.

Security as a service (SECaaS) is basically a cloud-delivered business model in which a service provider provides security services pertaining to anti-virus, anti-malware, security event management, intrusion detection, authentication, penetration testing and many other security vulnerabilities, to businesses on a subscription basis.

