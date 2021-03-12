Safety Needles Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2018 – 2026

Global Safety Needle Market: Overview

Key components driving the global safety needles market are ascend in accentuation on counteractive action of needlestick wounds and broad utilization of prefilled syringes. Also, mechanical progressions and increment in the quantity of players offering safety needles are anticipated to fuel the development of the safety needles market amid the gauge time frame. Dispatch of new items additionally adds to the development of the worldwide safety needles market.

The global safety needles market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of product type, the safety needles market can be divided into hypodermic needles, fine aspirating needles, suture needles, biopsy needles, pen needles, IV catheter needles, Huber needles, spinal anesthesia & epidural needles, blood collection needles, prefilled needles, A.V. fistula needles, and cannula needles. Based on application, the global safety needles market is classified into drug delivery, sample collection, and injection. In terms of distribution channel, the safety needles market is categorized into private clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drugstores, and online pharmacies.

A report on the safety needle market is a comprehensive study on safety needle. The report offers in-depth competitive landscape and information of key players operating in the safety needle market such as company history, annual turnover, SWOT analysis, research and development (R&D) activities, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities. Moreover, it clarifies about strategies of key players which they have adopted in order to overcome the intense competition.

Global Safety Needle Market: Drivers and Restraints

The presentation and requirement of stringent enactment and rules is expected to drive the development prospects for the market amid the assessed period. The interest for safety hypodermic needles is expected to increment with the rising fame of safety syringes and needles and other safety-designed medicinal gadgets. This is bolstered by Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act that lessens the superfluous expenses as well as decreases needlestick wounds (NSIs).

Comparative safety laws were likewise embraced in different areas, for example, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In the Americas, the US was the principal nation to receive and effectively implement the enactment that forces human services office units to utilize safety syringes and needles. The requirement of such enactment is expected to invigorate development in the worldwide safety needles market amid the following couple of years.

Global Safety Needle Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global safety needle market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these regions, North America dominated the global safety needle market followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to high number of surgeries in both the regions.

Global Safety Needle Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Safety Needle market are Medtronic, Becton, Smith Medical, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

