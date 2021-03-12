Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Gardner Denver Inc., Busch Holding GmbH, Tuthill Corporation

The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Market are Gardner Denver Inc., Busch Holding GmbH, Tuthill Corporation, Gast Manufacturing Inc. (Idex Corporation), Atlas Copco Group, ULVAC Technologies Inc., Pneumofore S.p.A., Gebr. Becker GmbH, The Kurt J. Lesker Company and others.

Key Market Trends:

Semiconductor Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– With the semiconductor industry being a key driver of the significant region’s economic strength, global competitiveness, and technology leadership, especially in microprocessors, the demand for vane vacuum pumps has been substantial. The rapid development of semiconductor technology led the semiconductor devices as well to develop from generation to generation. Currently, the manufacture and use of semiconductor equipment involves many high and new techniques, such as various chemical elements, and has a robust technical comprehensiveness.

– Semiconductor equipment technology has gradually integrated technology modularization into equipment, making it highly automated and intelligent. This has affected the natural separation of material and the process to change. New vacuum applications in the semiconductor manufacturing process have emerged, mainly fueled by the production of smartphones, high-brightness LED lighting, photovoltaic solar panels, and Li-ion batteries.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

