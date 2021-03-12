Robotics and Automation Actuators Market: Rising Usage in Several Industrial Verticals to Bolster Growth

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market: Introduction

The need to decrease downtime and build profitability in industrial areas and manufacturing exercises across the globe are the central point expected to boost the robotics and automation actuator market around the world. The improvement of affordable and advanced robotics and automation actuators, and surging demand for automated robots in industry in various verticals are among the many scope affecting the development of the robotics and automation actuators market.

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market: Novel Development

In August 2018, Rockwell Automation got an agreement from the National Copper Corporation, Chile to supply control frameworks for Chuquicamata underground mine worth US$50 mn. This agreement incorporates the supply, collection, and setup of 4 frameworks which contain mine control frameworks.

In November 2018, ABB got an agreement from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC), China worth US$79.0 mn for the upgradation of the Bab Onshore Field in Abu Dhabi. This agreement incorporates the completely coordinated ABB Electrical, Control and Telecommunication (ECT) solutions just as unified automation framework which is relied upon to decrease the activity cost of the oilfield by 10 – 15%.

In September 2018, Moog and MHD RockLand consented to tie-up with the dispersion for P-3 Orion. This includes overall client backing to support and expand the operational existence of P-3 Orion community plane.

The major players in the robotics and automation actuators market incorporate Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Altra Industrial Motion (US), SMC (Japan), Moog (US), MISUMI (Japan), and Curtiss Wright (US), among others. ABB is one of the main players in the global robotics and automation actuators market. The organization has a huge revenue contract with nations, for example, China. It holds a more prominent share in robotizing industrial procedure crosswise over various industrial verticals. The organization has likewise been concentrating on the mergers with small firms to expand its product contributions just as market share. It has embraced a few different techniques, for example, agreements, associations, and the introduction of new manufacturing services to reinforce its market position to guarantee future development.

Rising Usage in Several Industrial Verticals to Bolster Growth

The application section of worldwide robotics and automation actuators market has been classified into process automation and robotics. The automation of parts incorporates different application sectors over various industries where automation actuators are utilized. The robotics part incorporates the robotic actuators required for service robots and modern robots which are utilized crosswise over various industry verticals. The demand for manufacturing plant automation is expanding crosswise over enterprises because of the changing pattern of consumption, and manufacturing of services and goods. For instance, in the food and drinks sector, makers are utilizing mass customization abilities to address the shifting consumer needs.