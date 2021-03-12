Risk Analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Risk analytics is the process of forecasting future risk occurring in an organization and managing risk using several tools and technologies. In addition, risk analytics helps organizations to handle the challenges, which they can face in future and plan accordingly to improve their business performance. Furthermore, risk analytics uses machine learning algorithms for analyzing high risk customers and reduce charge-off losses by screening for risky deals. Risk analytics helps organization to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making. It helps the organization to analyze, aggregate, and visualize the value of the efforts devoted in risk.

Surge in data security breaches in enterprise and increase in government regulatory compliances are some of the major factors, which will drive the growth of the risk analytics market. In addition, rise in adoption of risk analytics in financial institutions and growth in IoT landscape fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation, configuration of the software, and less security provided by the risk analytics hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand form developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the risk analytics market during the forecast period.

The global risk analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of applications, the market is bifurcated into strategic risks, financial risks, operational risks and compliance risks. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the risk analytics market analysis are Accenture PLC, BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Moody’s Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc. and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global risk analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global risk analytics market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

– Strategic risks

– Financial risks

– Operational risks

– Compliance risks

By Industry vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Government & Defense

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Brainloop AG

– Caplinked Inc.

– Citrix Systems Inc.

– Drooms GmbH

– Ethos data

– Firmex Corporation

– Intralinks Holdings Inc.

– Merrill Corporation Ltd

– ShareVault

– Vault Rooms Inc.