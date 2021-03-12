Psychedelic Drugs Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2027

The recent report on “Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Psychedelic Drugs Market”. the report initially introduced the market with elaborate revelations of market definition, classifications, pricing structures as well as raw material sourcing, supply chain alterations as well as production and consumption patterns that effectively determine future growth prognosis in Psychedelic Drugs market.
Top Manufacturers of Psychedelic Drugs Market:
- COMPASS
- The Emmes Company, LLC
- Klarisana,
- AstraZeneca
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Psychedelic Drugs Market Segment Analysis:
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.
According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.
Market Drivers
- Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market
- Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth
- Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth
- High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth
- Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market
Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis:
Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme
- In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression
By Geographical Regions
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
