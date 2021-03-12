Pressure Washer Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pressure washer market are FNA GROUP; Emerson Electric Co; Revive Power Washing; Kärcher India; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; AR North America; DEWALT; STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.; CRAFTSMAN.; Ryobi; Snow Joe, LLC.; Troy-Bilt LLC; Vortex Industries Inc.; Northern Tool + Equipment; MI-T-M Corporation; Annovi Reverberi Spa; Alkota Cleaning Systems.; Lavorwash Australia Pty Ltd; Greenworks Tools; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; among others.

Global pressure washer market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cleaning sector and rising number of vehicles worldwide is the factor for the market growth.

A pressure washer is a hydraulic high-pressure sprayer used to clean loose paint, mold, dust, mud, grime, and dirt from structures and items like cars, houses, and concrete surfaces. They have the ability to increase the production and efficiency of the equipment. It is essential that the supply of water is sufficient for the pressure washer linked to it, because water scarcity can cause cavitation and damage to the pump elements. This pressure washer can be gas based, fuel based, and electric based. Pressure washer usually consists of a high- pressure hose, trigger- gun style switch, and a motor.

By Product Type (Electric Based, Gas Based, Fuel Based),

Application (Car Washer, Garden Washer, Home Exterior Washer, Industrial),

Output (1500 – 1750 psi, 1800 – 2000 psi, 2000 – 3000 psi, 3000 – 4200 psi),

End- User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural)

In May 2019, MUC-OFF announced the launch of their first pressure washer premium 1200W carbon brush motor which is designed especially for the motorbikes and bicycles. Each part of the gun and lance of the washer is covered in a soft touch matte-black finish to reduce the risk of potential harm if the nozzle accidentally knocks on a bike. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

In November 2015, Nilfisk Group announced the acquisition of Hydro Tek, Inc. which will help the company to enhance their market reach. By combining both the companies, the Nilfisk will be able to increase the commercial high pressure washer business in America. They will also be able to expand their product offerings and solidify their market position

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Pressure Washer Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Pressure Washer Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pressure Washer

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pressure Washer industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Pressure Washer Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Pressure Washer Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Pressure Washer Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Pressure Washer Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

