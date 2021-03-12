Pressure Transmitter and Transducer Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Outlook- Spectris PLC, Hitec Products, Inc., LCM Systems Limited, WIKA Instruments, LP, Zemic Group

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Pressure Transmitter & Transducer Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Pressure Transmitter & Transducer investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The pressure transmitter & transducer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The Pressure Transmitter & Transducer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Spectris PLC, Hitec Products, Inc., LCM Systems Limited, WIKA Instruments, LP, Zemic Group, ABB Ltd, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, OleumTech Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– June 2020 – ABB Ltd agreed to acquire K-TEK Corp., a supplier of magnetic level gauges, magnetostrictive level transmitters and laser level transmitters. K-TEK will merge the Measurement Products business segment within ABBs Process Automation division. K-TEK offers a wide range of level detection instruments, which includes pressure and temperature switches.

– January 2020 – WIKA USA announced that AWC, Inc has been appointed as the exclusive representative for WIKAs electrical temperature, flow, and level products in Louisiana, Southern Arkansas, and Western Mississippi. AWC, Inc will continue to promote and inventory WIKA mechanical pressure and temperature products to distribute to their existing and new customers.

Market Overview:

Digitization is playing an increasingly important role across industries where new technological possibilities are being exploited. So far, data collection and advanced control monitoring have been the focus. Currently, a new area of advanced control systems is expanding, bringing new business opportunities. Industry 4.0 is one of the major drivers for the market studied. With the rapid introduction of Industry 4.0 tools and technologies, manufacturers are under pressure to boost their operations’ productivity and profitability.

– Apart from streamlining efficiencies, Industry 4.0 is related to revolutionizing manufacturing-related processes and systems to achieve dramatic improvements in every area. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a core driver in helping companies break down communication and collaboration siloes. Pressure transducers are being useful in a variety of industries.

Key Market Trends:

Medical is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share.

– Reliable hemodynamic and cardiovascular data is essential to measure the criticality of the patients. Pressure transducers are used to continuously relay blood pressure information from a pressure monitoring catheter (arterial line, central venous pressure line, or other pressure monitoring products) to the patient’s monitoring system. This is a mission-critical application since a wrong reading can be fatal for the patient. This integration assures a very high degree of robustness and reliability. It also enables ease of use and space-saving that is much needed in Intensive Care Units and Operating Rooms.

– All medical waste must be compulsorily sterilized before it can enter municipal sewage and trash systems. Steam sterilizers, or autoclaves, are widely used for sterilization of medical instruments and the predisposal treatment of medical waste. Pressure transducers are critical to this process. Hospital steam sterilizers used in medical applications require that pressure transducers be compatible with high-pressure steam and biological contaminants. Pressure transducers engage in monitoring the pressure inside the sterilization chamber for regulation of steam quality. With the IoT connected devices riding, the adoption rate of smart pressure transducer will follow the same trend owing to its smart characteristics.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Pressure Transmitter & Transducer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Pressure Transmitter & Transducer Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

