Pressure Reducing Valve Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global pressure reducing valves market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The pressure reducing valve is a device that maintains and reduces the pressure of the liquid, steam, and gas on the outlet side. It reduces the unstable pressure in the enclosure to an adjustable pressure. It is available according to the operating pressure that is from less than 300 Psig to more than 600 Psig. These valves are used in a wide range of industrial verticals such as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, metals & mining, and others.

The market growth is majorly driven by rise in demand from the oil & gas industry, as it experiences an increase in requirement of pressure valves with operating pressure between 301-600 Psig. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for pressure reducing valves in the developing regions-parts of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America region, owing to rapid industrialization, and this is anticipated to outpace the demand for pressure reducing valves in some developed nations. However, rising as well as uncertainty in the raw material prices are expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, emerging economies are boosting their investment in the oil & gas industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the pressure reducing valves industry.

The global pressure reducing valve market is segmented based on type, operating pressure, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into direct acting, and pilot operated. Based on operating pressure, the market is divided into Below 300 Psig, 301-600 Psig, and Above 600 Psig. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, metals & mining, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions, and product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pressure reducing valve market trends and dynamics.

In-depth pressure reducing valve market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the pressure reducing valve market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global pressure reducing valve market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within pressure reducing valve market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the pressure reducing valve industry.

GLOBAL PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Direct acting

– Pilot operated

BY OPERATING PRESSURE

– Below 300 Psig

– 301-600 Psig

– Above 600 Psig

BY END-USER

– Oil & Gas

– Power Generation

– Chemical

– Water & Wastewater

– Metals & Mining

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Apollo Valves

– Eaton

– Honeywell International Inc.

– KSB

– Parker

– Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd.

– Singer Valve

– Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

– TALIS Management Holding GmbH

– WATTS Industries