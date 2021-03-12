Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers

The recent report on “Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market”. the report initially introduced the market with elaborate revelations of market definition, classifications, pricing structures as well as raw material sourcing, supply chain alterations as well as production and consumption patterns that effectively determine future growth prognosis in Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market.

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027.

Top Manufacturers of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market:

Omada Health, Inc

ResMed

SAMSUNG

GAIA AG

Pear Therapeutics, Inc

Welldoc’s Bluestar

Solera Network

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

Better Therapeutics, LLC

BigHealth

Biofourmis

Click Therapeutics, Inc

Happify, Inc

Limbix Health, Inc

Naturalcycles Nordic AB

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Segment Analysis:

By Mechanism (Input Mechanisms, Output Mechanisms)

By Category (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement)

By Treatment (Outpatient Treatment, Monotherapy), Software (Software for Respiratory Conditions, Software for Mental Health, Software for Opioid Use Disorder, Software for Diabetes, Others)

By Services (Behavioral Microservices, Medical Microservices)

By App Accessibility (Android, iOS, Windows), App Type (Native Apps, Web Apps)

By Application (Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Insomnia, Epilepsy, Movement Disorder, Multiple Sclerosis, Migraine, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oncology, Inflammation, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Metabolic Conditions, Others)

By Patients (Children, Adults)

Moreover, Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) market report for a client.

Table of Contents

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Share Analysis:

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces RESET prescription digital therapeutics market authorization from the Health Science Authority in Singapore for the treatment of adults with Substance Use Disorder.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of app accessibility, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into android, iOS and windows. In 2020, android segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market because androids are the most commonly used or accessible software as every one can handle this and majority of applications run via android software.

On the basis of app type, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into native app and web app. In 2020, native aap segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market because native app can be downloaded or purchased via the app store, these apps do not require any other software.

On the basis of application, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, epilepsy, movement disorder, multiple sclerosis, migraine, autism spectrum disorder, oncology, inflammation, respiratory, cardiovascular, pain management, metabolic conditions and others. In 2020, metabolic conditions segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market because diabetes is the most prevalent disease globally and required urgent technological devices for the monitoring.

On the basis of patients, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into children and adults. In 2020, adults segment is dominating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market because till now as few prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) supports the children data but all the applications supports the adults population data and can be used only for the adults.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

