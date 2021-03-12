Prediction of Meat Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Meat, which studied Meat industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, CargillEurope is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015.The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.
Processed meat has been modified to either extend its shelf life or change the taste and the main methods are smoking, curing, or adding salt or preservatives. Processed meat includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, beef jerky and ham as well as canned meat and meat-based sauces.
Foremost key players operating in the global Meat market include:
Hormel Foods
Nippon Ham
BRF SA
JBS
Cremonini
Tyson Foods
Toennies
WH Group
ConAgra Foods
Yurun Group
Charoen Pokphand Group
Itoham Foods
Kraft Heinz
New Hope Group
Cargill
Jinluo
Danish Crown
OSI Group
Seaboard Corporation
Meat End-users:
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Pork
Beef
Poultry
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Meat Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Meat Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Meat Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Meat Market in Major Countries
7 North America Meat Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Meat Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Meat Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Meat Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Meat manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Meat
Meat industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Meat industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
