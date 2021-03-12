Prediction of Meat Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Meat, which studied Meat industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, CargillEurope is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015.The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.

Processed meat has been modified to either extend its shelf life or change the taste and the main methods are smoking, curing, or adding salt or preservatives. Processed meat includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, beef jerky and ham as well as canned meat and meat-based sauces.

Foremost key players operating in the global Meat market include:

Hormel Foods

Nippon Ham

BRF SA

JBS

Cremonini

Tyson Foods

Toennies

WH Group

ConAgra Foods

Yurun Group

Charoen Pokphand Group

Itoham Foods

Kraft Heinz

New Hope Group

Cargill

Jinluo

Danish Crown

OSI Group

Seaboard Corporation

Meat End-users:

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Meat Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Meat Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Meat Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Meat Market in Major Countries

7 North America Meat Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Meat Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Meat Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Meat Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Meat manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Meat

Meat industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Meat industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

