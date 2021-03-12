Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Printed Electronics Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

Valued at $35.7 billion in 2019, the global printed electronics market is projected to attain $363.1 billion in 2030, advancing at a 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production through inkjet printing technology, rising adoption of printed electronics in internet of things (IoT) applications, and rising requirement for flexible electronics.

Among these, the display application accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2019) and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. E-paper and electroluminescent are the two display types. The lighting application is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

When end user is taken into consideration, the printed electronics market is categorized into construction & architecture, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, retail & packaging, healthcare, and others (which include textiles and media). The automotive & transportation category dominated the market during the historical period and is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period, owing to the rising deployment of printed electronics products in different applications.

