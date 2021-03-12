Business
Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Drive-in Movie Theater Market
Drive-in Movie Theater Market: Introduction
- The history of drive-in movie theaters dates back to 1930s. In 1932, the first drive-in movie theater was patented in Camden, New Jersey, U.S. A drive-in movie theater, sometimes also referred to as a drive-in cinema, operates similar to regular cinema theaters. However, operating costs of drive-in cinemas are relatively low, as they are in open area and do not involve air conditioning facilities like standalone cinema halls. A drive-in movie theater comprises a projection booth, a big outdoor screen, a concession stand, and a huge parking area for vehicles.
Key Drivers of the Global Drive-in Movie Theater Market
- Rising consumer spending on recreational activities and growth in urban population are driving the demand for drive-in movie theaters across the world. Furthermore, young consumers are preferring drive-in movie theaters as an alternative to standalone or in-seat theaters. Technology advancement and rising consumer awareness in untapped markets are expected to boost the market in the near future.
- Rise in disposable income in emerging economies is prompting consumers to spend on multiple entertainment alternatives. Modernization of drive-in theaters and increasing number of local players are attracting potential audiences to enjoy open-air cinemas in their own automobiles. Global movie theater chains are renovating old drive-in movie theaters with the use digital technology to target modern and young consumers.
For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Drive-in Movie Theater Market, Request for a Sample
COVID-19 Pandemic to Offer Significant Opportunities in the Coming Years
- Rules of social distancing during the pandemic have led to the resurgence of drive-in cinema in different parts of the world. Drive-in cinemas were widely preferred during lockdown days, as indoor cinema theaters were unable to operate due to the restrictions on mass gatherings.
- Uncertainty in the vaccine programs and the introduction of new coronavirus strain in Europe and South Africa are anticipated to further promote the adoption of drive-in movie theaters over standalone theaters. For instance, in July 2020, The Philippines’ shopping mall chain SM Supermalls opened the country’s first drive-in theater near SM City Pampanga.
Asia Pacific to Become a Major Market for Drive-in Movie Theaters by 2030
- Based on geography, the global drive-in movie theater market is classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
- Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Country-level analysis and forecast for the Europe market includes historical and forecast analysis for the drive-in movie theater market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the drive-in movie Theater Market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America drive-in movie theater market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.