Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

According to a P&S Intelligence report, the DWaaS market generated a revenue of $1,418.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $23,779.0 million by 2030, advancing at a 29.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The increasing focus on real-time data analysis is a major factor which is resulting in the growing adoption of DWaaS. In order to increase efficiency and productivity, organizations need to make proper use of the data that is being generated.

This is done by using a process called data warehousing, wherein data from different sources is collected and managed, for providing business insights. Both software and hardware resources are required for a data warehouse. Data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) is an outsourcing model, in which an outside vendor manages and configures both the hardware and the software resources needed for data warehousing.

A large volume of unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data is generated every day from several sources within and outside organizations. All this data can help in making effective decisions, which is why data analysis has become important for businesses to stay competitive in the industry. Data warehouses have the ability to integrate third-party BI applications, which can utilize the gathered data and deliver query results quickly, thereby facilitating real-time analysis for making informed decisions.

