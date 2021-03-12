Policy Management In Telecom Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027
Global policy management in telecom market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.95% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increased quantity of mobile subscribers across the globe is one of the significant factors boosting the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Policy Management in Telecom Market
Telecommunications policy management is used to preserve all telecommunications operators’ vital policies that retain the integrity of a network and its assets, enabling networks to present distinctive pricing models. It is easy to reduce the cost of hardware and capital expenditure by incorporating a cloud-based service into strategic leadership in telecommunications management, which is a precious characteristic for telecommunications operators.
Market Drivers:
- Increased adoption of tailored policy management solutions by telecom operators across the globe, fosters the market growth
- Low operating expenses of telecom operators, drives the market
- Increased quantity of mobile subscribers across the globe, helps in driving th =e growth of the market
- The fixed network segment, is expected to be a major contributor to the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Strict implementation of various telecom regulations across the globe, hampers the market growth
- Major obstacles include high capital expenditure and competition, hinders the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Policy Management in Telecom Market
By Network
- Fixed Network
- Wireless Network
By Component
- Solution
- Cloud storage gateway
- Primary storage
- Backup storage and disaster recovery
- Data archiving
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Cloud integration and migration
- Training and consulting
- Support and maintenance
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Telecommunication
- Information Technology Enabled Service
- Others
By Vertical
- Transportation and Logistics
- BFSI
- Education
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Travel and Hospitality
- Telecommunication and IT
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
By Organization Size
- Large Companies
- Small and Mid-sized Businesses
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Sterlite Technologies launches Digital software portfolio, a range of digital goods that provides alternatives such as digital engagement platform, digital revenue management system, digital policy control and charging among other alternatives. It will reduce the cost of infrastructure, deployment time and increase deployment speed about 50%. This launch of software will increase the revenue of the company.
Competitive Analysis
Global policy management in telecom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of policy management in telecom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.,
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global policy management in telecom market are Netcracker, CSG International, Optiva, Inc., Openet, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AsiaInfo Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Oracle, AMDOCS, FTS-Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Cerillion Technologies Limited, Genpact, Comarch SA., Astea International Inc., stl.tech, Wipro Limited, Intracom Telecom among others.
The Policy Management In Telecom market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Policy Management In Telecom market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Policy Management In Telecom market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Policy Management In Telecom market by offline distribution channel
- Global Policy Management In Telecom market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Policy Management In Telecom market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Policy Management In Telecom market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Policy Management In Telecom market in Americas
- Licensed Policy Management In Telecom market in EMEA
- Licensed Policy Management In Telecom market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
