Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Reach US$ 184.2 Bn by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

No Checkout POS Systems Gain Strong Foothold in Mainstream Retail Businesses

Generating e-receipts and payment by face are some of the key attributes of point-of-sale (POS) terminals, which are helping manufacturers to stand out from the competition in the market. Retail business owners are demanding innovations in POS systems to meet convenience requirements of customers. The trend of no checkout POS is capturing the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market. E-commerce giant Amazon gained a lot of popularity for its innovative no checkout POS concept, which automatically generates payments as soon as a customer walked out the door.

No checkout POS systems are acquiring strong foothold in mainstream retail business. This concept is generating value-grab opportunities for companies in the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market, since it eliminates the need to hire employees at the POS counter, resulting in cost savings. This explains why the market is expected to advance at a striking CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Mobile POS Apps Ensure Repeat Customers with Hustle-free Counter Experience

Companies in the point-of-sale terminal market are gaining expertise to innovate in mobile POS apps. Individuals are provided with a choice of instant payment at coffee shops or pay later, since on-the-go individuals prefer paying, while leaving the shop. Mobile POS apps are gaining increased visibility among individuals, as they help to quicken procedures and cut down on mealtime. Retail shop owners and the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café) sector are focusing on providing a hustle-free counter experience to ensure repeat customers.

Mobile POS apps are gaining increased popularity in the U.K. coffee shops and retail stores. Companies in the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market are increasing efforts to develop apps that facilitate simple scanning of the code on products to generate payments automatically.

Energy-efficient POS Terminals Outweigh Old-fashioned Systems with Spinning Disks

The point-of-sale (POS) terminal market is expected to reach a value of US$ 184.2 Bn by the end of 2030. However, in due course, companies need to address several disadvantages of POS systems such as expensive investment and dependency on the Internet, as many point-of-sale terminals operate on cloud. Hence, providers of point-of-sale terminals are educating their clients about the dos and don’ts of buying a system to avoid costly expenditures.

Companies in the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market are educating their clients about the advantages of POS systems, and how they help to enhance a customer’s buying experience. On the other hand, the demand for energy-efficient point-of-sale (POS) terminals is surging, since users desire to achieve cost savings. Manufacturers are introducing the solid state drive (SSD) technology to make POS systems more lightweight, durable, and fast as compared to old-fashioned spinning disk POS systems.

Will POS Terminals Lose Sheen Post COVID-19 Pandemic?

Touchless payments have become the need of the hour during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Since the trend of digital payments is surging in India, companies in the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market are tapping into incremental opportunities by means of increasing the availability of POS machines. There is a growing awareness about regularly disinfecting the point-of-sale terminals to inhibit the spread of coronavirus. Retail business owners are adopting NFC (Near Field Communication)-enabled POS systems to accept payments of smaller values whilst minimizing physical contact.

The total number of point-of-sale terminals has exceeded by several million machines deployed by merchants acquiring banks. Manufacturers in the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market are capitalizing on this trend to deploy innovative payment options in machines.