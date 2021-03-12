Pet Dietary Supplement Market Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2021 to 2031

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global pet dietary supplement market. In terms of revenue, the global pet dietary supplement market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global pet dietary supplement market.

The global pet dietary supplement market is broadly affected by several factors, such as the pet humanization phenomenon across the globe and increase in the pet population, which is propelling the global market for pet dietary supplements.

Pet Dietary Supplement Market: Dynamics

In terms of pets, the pet dietary supplement market has been segregated into dog, cat, horse, and others. The demand for pet dietary supplements for dogs is higher globally. Based on supplement, the pet dietary supplement market has been divided into glucosamine, omega 3 fatty acids, probiotics & prebiotics, multivitamins, antioxidants, protein & peptides, and others. Glucosamine, multivitamins, omega 3 fatty acids, and probiotics & prebiotics segments are the most common across the globe. Based on ingredient, the market has been classified into fish, meat & animal derivatives; dairy products & eggs; vegetables; cereals & cereal byproducts; and others (sugars, ascorbic acid, etc.).

In terms of form, the pet dietary supplement market has been categorized into tablets & capsules derivatives; soft gels & gummies; liquids; powders; and others (sticks, etc.). Liquids as a segment has dominated the pet dietary supplement market in recent years and is likely to continue to dominance in the near future. Pet supplement, in the form of liquids, can be easily mixed into a pet’s meal.

Based on application, the pet dietary supplement market has been divided into skin & coat, joint health, liver, gastrointestinal tract, kidney support, balanced diet, and others. Joint health and skin & coat are the major application areas where pet dietary supplements are most commonly used. These two segments cover the major share of the pet dietary supplement market across the globe. In terms of distribution channel, the pet dietary supplement market has been bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the preference of consumers to experience the quality of the product physically before purchasing it.

Pet Dietary Supplement Market: Prominent Regions

Globally, North America and Europe held a major share of the overall pet dietary supplement market, due to rapid rise in the number of pet owners in prominent countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and various other European countries. The demand in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a significant pace compared to any other region in the near future, due to increase in awareness about pet care products in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian countries.

Pet Dietary Supplement Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global pet dietary supplement market are Virbac Corporation, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Makers Nutrition, LLC, Beaphar BV, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet Company, Unicharm Corporation, and Neoterica GmbH.