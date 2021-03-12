Pea Flour Market Revenue, Volume, SWOT Study and PESTEL Analysis | Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027|| Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the pea flour market report are AGT Food and Ingredients, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Batory Foods, Limagrain Holding Group, Hodmedod’s British Pulses & Grains, Avena Foods, Limited, Vestkorn, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Mirfak Pty Ltd, SURESHCHAND RAMESHCHAND, Novofarina, Barry Farm Foods, Cates Grains & Seed, Spice Mecca, Woodland Foods, Hansco Distributors Inc., SpiceEE, Ingredion Incorporated, Midlands Holdings, ADM, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Hearthy Foods, Golden Grain Mills, PAULA Ingredients and K2 Milling among other domestic and global players.

Pea flour market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 941,364.59 million by 2027. Wide range of applications in bakery industry and usage in ingredients is the major driver which is propelling the pea flour market in the forecast period.

Peasemeal (also called pea flour) is flour which is produced from yellow field peas that have been roasted. The roasting enables greater access to protein and starch increasing the nutritive value. Traditionally, the peas would be grounded three times using water-powered stone mills. The colour of the flour is brownish yellow due to the caramelization achieved during roasting, while the texture ranges from fine to gritty. The usages of pea’s meal are similar to maize meal in baking, porridge and quick breads. Pea’s meal has had a long history in Great Britain and is still used in Scotland for dishes such as brose and bannocks. Pea flour market is growing with factors such as growing demand from bakery and food & beverage sector, increasing inclination towards healthier option over traditional flour and high nutrient and other protein content in pea flour. However, the rising demand of oil-seed and nut based flour and digestion issue of pea flour may obstruct the growth of the pea flour market in the given forecast period.

By Category (Organic, Inorganic),

Type of Peas (Green Peas, Yellow Peas),

Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Household/Retail),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The countries covered in the pea flour market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and rest of Middle East and Africa.

