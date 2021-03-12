Patch Management Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis

From $535.4 million in 2019, the patch management market is expected to grow to $3,245.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2020–2030 (forecast period). The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) category led the market in 2019, among all industries, as the sector faces constant cyber threats from external as well as internal sources.

The conventional process of patch management creates the need for extensive human engagement, in not only accomplishing the process, but also keeping the software products updated with the newest compliance standards and most recently launched features. Contrarily, automating the process provides consistency, improved security, and better system insights, which lead to enhanced protection for organizations.

The major driver for the growth of the patch management market is the increasing need to make the system less vulnerable to security threats. Due to the rising vulnerabilities, the IT system of companies is rapidly being hacked, with the intent of causing harm. The impact of such attacks on integrity, availability of data, confidentiality, and complexity of attacks can be studied to determine the severity of the vulnerabilities. Though the internet has opened doors of growth, it has also increased the risk of cyber-attacks.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the patch management market