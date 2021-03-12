Parking Sensors Market Excellent Growth in World with SUPERPOWER HOLDINGS INTL  IND LIMITED, Abbott Analog Devices, Inc., Volkswagen, Denso Corporation, Honda, Hyundai, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Audi, Mercedes Benz, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The market for parking sensors was valued at $1796.27m in the year 2021 and is estimated to reach by $6625.16m by 2028 at an estimated CAGR of +24%.

Parking sensors are proximity sensors required in vehicles to assist the driver for hassle-free and safe car parking. These are installed in the car’s rear bumper and help in the detection of objects, which are concealed from the view & mitigate the risk of accidents when the car is in the reverse mode. In addition to its benefits, time effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and cost savings are expected to be major factors that drive the parking sensors market during the forecast period.

Amongst various technologies that are being used, ultrasonic sensors generated the highest revenue followed by the electromagnetic sensors. Europe held the largest share of approximately 41.1% of the total share in the market generating a revenue of $722.29m in the year 2017 and is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 22.9% followed by the APAC regions.

The report on the Global Parking Sensors Market 2021 by Vendors, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028 studies the existing and future visions of the Parking Sensors market. The extensive enlightenments regarding the market pictures future size and scope of the market. The research report delivers company shares of the leading producers, historical and forecast market size, end-use demand details, trends, and Implement process and forecasts 2021-2028.

Abbott Analog Devices, Inc., Volkswagen, Denso Corporation, Honda, Hyundai, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Audi, Mercedes Benz, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd., and BMW. , SUPERPOWER HOLDINGS INTL IND LIMITED

Parking Sensors Market–By Type:

Reverse parking

Front parking

Parking Sensors Market–By Technology:

Ultrasonic sensors

Electromagnetic sensors and Infrared sensors

Parking Sensors Market– By Offering:

Original Equipment Manufacturing

After-market.

Parking Sensors Market– By Components:

Displays

Control modules

Sensors and others.

Parking Sensors Market – By Application:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles.

The exploration philosophies/methodologies utilized for assessing the Parking Sensorss market are innovative and furthermore gives enough confirmation on the demand and supply status, production ability, import and export, investment feasibility and inventory network administration. The analytical methodology associated with the expansive examination of the deal, the network edge and advantage created by the business are shown through resources including tables, charts, and practical pictures. Essentially, these assets can be successfully consolidated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Vendors

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: Global sales, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Vendors Analysis

Chapter 9: Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders

Chapter 11: Parking Sensors Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Market Forecast 2028

